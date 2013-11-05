SEATTLE Nov 5 Washington State Governor Jay
Inslee is to make a "major announcement" concerning Boeing Co's
new 777X program, after months of lobbying to get the
plane maker to assemble its newest jet in the Seattle area,
according to a release from his office on Tuesday.
Reuters reported on Monday that Boeing was in advanced talks
with its machinists' union to assemble the 777X and build its
wings in the Seattle area, according to several people familiar
with the negotiations.
Where the jet should be built is one of the most keenly
awaited decisions in global aerospace. Workers at Boeing's
commercial base in Washington State are competing with
non-unionized workers in southern states where wages are lower.
Washington State officials have also been working on incentives
to keep the work local.