BRUSSELS, April 16 Boeing Co expects a
decision from a Middle East nation on whether to buy its F/A-18
fighter jet within months, the programme's top international
sales executive said on Thursday.
He declined to name the country involved but it is widely
reported to be Kuwait, which is considering renewing its fleet.
Speaking in Belgium, where another fighter competition is on
the horizon, Howard Berry expressed optimism that Boeing would
capture enough domestic and foreign orders to avoid F/A-18
production being halted after 2017.
"I am in the midst of competitions around the globe in the
international arena," Berry, vice president for international
sales of the F/A-18, told reporters.
"We believe our Middle East customer is going to make a
decision in the near term ... in the months ahead. Our Danish
customer we also believe will be making a near-term decision."
Boeing is stepping up domestic lobbying to extend production
beyond 2017 after the U.S. Navy asked Congress to fund 12
F/A-18s not included in the 2016 budget proposal. But it is also
dependent on foreign orders.
Success in Kuwait and Denmark is seen as a potentially
important step if Boeing is to keep the line open long enough to
compete in countries like Belgium, which wants to renew its F-16
fleet from 2020 and where the Lockheed Martin F-35
enjoys some support.
Other European countries are looking at the F/A-18, Berry
said. Canada and Malaysia are also in the market.
"I think right now many of us are bullish that we have a
number of opportunities that will allow us to extend the line,"
he said.
However he reiterated that Boeing would make decisions on
production by mid-year.
Berry said the F/A-18 was a low-risk option because it was
combat-proven, available and affordable and brought none of the
cost and schedule uncertainty of newer programmes, in a dig at
the delayed and over-budget F-35.
Belgium's tender, expected in the autumn, may also attract
other arms firms. France's Rafale team has opened an office in
Brussels and the Eurofighter consortium is expected to soon.
Berry downplayed new export momentum for the Dassault-built
Rafale, which recently won orders from Egypt and India
after years of fruitless foreign sales campaigns.
Asked if that changed the balance of competition in Belgium,
Berry said, "I am not so sure, every country is unique. From a
Belgian campaign perspective it doesn't keep us up at night."
