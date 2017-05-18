SEATTLE May 18 The U.S. Commerce Department said on Thursday it was launching an investigation into claims by Boeing Co that Canadian plane maker Bombardier Inc dumped CSeries aircraft in the U.S. market and is being unfairly subsidized by the Canadian government.

The Commerce probe, which was expected, parallels an investigation by the U.S. International Trade Commission into Boeing's allegations that Bombardier sold 75 CSeries planes to Delta Air Lines Inc last year at a price well below cost. Bombardier has refuted the allegations, and the two sides clashed at an ITC hearing on Thursday. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Andrew Hay)