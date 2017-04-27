PARIS/NEW YORK, April 27 Boeing Co said
on Thursday it had asked the U.S. Commerce Department for an
investigation into alleged subsidies and unfair pricing for
Canadian planemaker Bombardier's CSeries airplane.
The request for anti-dumping measures was also addressed to
the U.S. International Trade Commission, a federal trade agency,
the U.S. planemaker said in a statement.
"Bombardier has embarked on an aggressive campaign to sell
CSeries aircraft into the U.S. market at absurdly low prices –
less than $20 million for airplanes that cost $33 million to
produce, based on publicly available information," Boeing said
in an emailed statement.
