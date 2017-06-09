BRIEF-Republican ways and means chairman brady says lawmakers still on time to deliver tax reform plan in 2017
* Republican ways and means chairman brady says lawmakers still on time to deliver tax reform plan in 2017
WASHINGTON, June 9 The U.S. International Trade Commission on Friday voted to continue an investigation into Boeing Co's complaint that Canada's Bombardier Inc dumped its CSeries jet below cost in the U.S. market while benefiting from unfair subsidies.
The ITC's preliminary 5-0 vote found there was sufficient evidence to continue the probe. The vote, which was largely expected, is the first step in a case that could lead the United States to impose steep duties on Bombardier's newest 110- to 130-seat jets. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Republican ways and means chairman brady says lawmakers still on time to deliver tax reform plan in 2017
SAO PAULO, June 22 Brazilian antitrust regulators have postponed a deadline for ruling on the acquisition of fuel distributor Alesat Combustíveis SA by a unit of larger rival Ultrapar Participações SA for 30 days to Aug 16.
* Says french health system approves reimbursement of qiagen's quantiferon latent tb test Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: