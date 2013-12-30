BRIEF-CDW expects 2017 net interest expense of about $150 mln
* Company now expects 2017 net interest expense of approximately $150 million
WASHINGTON Dec 30 Boeing Co has won a contract valued at up to $750 million over five years for continued work on the U.S. Air Force's fleet of B-1 bombers, the Pentagon announced on Monday.
The contract, which includes a one-year base period and four one-year options, covers integrated engineering services such as computer network support, technical analysis, flight safety analysis and possible work on enhancements, the U.S. Defense Department said in its daily digest of major contracts.
* As of feb 21 Ronin Capital Llc Reports 6.8 Pct Stake In Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://bit.ly/2lyZfNi] Further company coverage:
* Goodyear tire & rubber co- priced its offering of $700 million aggregate principal amount of 10-year senior notes