NORTH CHARLESTON, South Carolina, May 12 (Reuters) -
E mployees at Boeing's 787 manufacturing plant in South Carolina
have achieved productivity targets to solve a backlog of
unfinished aircraft work and will receive a one-time bonus
within the next 30 days, a spokeswoman for Boeing South Carolina
said on Monday.
Workers at the plant in North Charleston who assemble the
787 have met "internal milestones and performance metrics"
necessary to earn the bonus, Boeing spokeswoman Candy Eslinger
said.
The bonus program was set up in January after production of
the mid-body fuselage of the 787 at the plant lagged last year
after layoffs of hundreds of contract workers was followed by a
ramp-up in production rates.
Last fall, Boeing began hiring and training hundreds of new
contract workers to catch up a backlog of thousands of work
orders and reduce work that had to travel to the company's
Everett, Washington, final assembly plant.
The snarls came as Boeing was attempting to increase its
production rate for the 787 to 10 a month, from 7, a milestone
achieved with the rollout of the first plane built at that rate
in January. That jet came from the Everett factory.
The bonus amounts to 8 percent of base pay for the previous
12 months for assemblers, or factory floor workers, according to
The (Charleston) Post and Courier newspaper. Office workers will
receive a flat $2,500, the paper reported.
(Reporting by Harriet McLeod; Editing by Alwyn Scott and Leslie
Adler)