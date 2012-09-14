BRIEF-Euronext appoints Paulo Rodrigues da Silva as CEO of Euronext Lisbon
* Euronext appoints Paulo Rodrigues da Silva as CEO of Euronext Lisbon
(Company corrects figure for 737 max jets to 649 firm orders)
Sept 14 Sept 14 Boeing Co : * Ray Conner, Boeing commercial planes chief, tells Morgan Stanley investor conference that net orders at 649 for 737 max * Cargo market has flattened, notes older 747
freighters are being parked * Qantas cancellations not changed
company view on 787 output rates * Commercial planes chief says too early to comment on EADS -BAE
Systems talks, adds EADS clearly wants to expand military business * Commercial planes chief says he is 'cautiously optimistic' as 787 goes into rate ramps * Company pricing currently driving a premium over
the Airbus A320 neo and classic 737s
Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * Anglo American: Anglo American is struggling to win approval from regulators for its plan to redesig
TOKYO, Feb 17 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Friday with the market wary of a stronger yen and financials weakened as U.S. bond yields fell after comments by a senior U.S. Federal Reserve official were viewed as relatively dovish.