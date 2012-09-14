(Company corrects figure for 737 max jets to 649 firm orders)

Sept 14 Sept 14 Boeing Co : * Ray Conner, Boeing commercial planes chief, tells Morgan Stanley investor conference that net orders at 649 for 737 max * Cargo market has flattened, notes older 747

freighters are being parked * Qantas cancellations not changed

company view on 787 output rates * Commercial planes chief says too early to comment on EADS -BAE

Systems talks, adds EADS clearly wants to expand military business * Commercial planes chief says he is 'cautiously optimistic' as 787 goes into rate ramps * Company pricing currently driving a premium over

