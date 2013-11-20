BRIEF-Misonix enters into exclusive Chinese distribution agreement for BoneScalpel
Nov 19 Boeing : * Flies third 787-9 dreamliner * Says is on track to deliver the 787-9 to launch customer air New Zealand in
mid-2014 * Says 26 customers have ordered 396 787-9s, accounting for approximately 40
percent of all 787 orders. * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Vipshop Holdings - Term loan facility may only be used in connection with repurchase by co of 1.50% convertible senior notes due 2019 on March 15, 2017
* FDA grants fast track designation for Mesoblast's cell therapy in children with acute graft versus host disease