Nov 21 Boeing : * Says gets 84 new orders for week through November 19, 2013; says net orders

for 737 reduced by 4 units * Says new orders for week through November 19, 2013 include business Jet/VIP

customer one 737, Etihad Airways 26 777s and 30 787s * Says new orders for week through November 19, 2013 also include Lufthansa

German Airlines 20 777s, and unidentified customer(s) seven 737s * Source text for Eikon () * Further company coverage