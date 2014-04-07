NEW YORK, April 7 Boeing Co said on
Monday that it would produce three fewer C-17 military transport
planes than expected, and would close the production line for
the aircraft three months earlier than anticipated, in mid-2015
rather than late 2015.
Boeing said last September that it planned to produce 22 of
the large, cargo-carrying jets. It has since delivered five of
the planes, and had expected to build 10 in 2014 and 10 in 2015.
On Monday, it said it would produce only 7 in 2015.
