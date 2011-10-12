* Cargolux takes delivery of first 747-8F

* Says it resolved contractual issues with Boeing

* Boeing shares up 1.1 percent (Rewrites to say plane was delivered; Updates shares)

By Robert-Jan Bartunek and Kyle Peterson

Oct 12 Cargolux Airlines International [CLUX.UL] on Wednesday took delivery of Boeing Co's (BA.N) first 747-8 Freighter after resolving a contractual spat that caused the freight carrier to abruptly refuse delivery last month.

The superjumbo 747 -- the new version of Boeing's largest and most-recognizable airplane -- took off from Boeing's delivery center near Seattle for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport where it was set to receive its first cargo load.

From there the Freighter will fly to Cargolux headquarters in Luxembourg.

"Even though we had to wait a bit longer than expected, it doesn't make these deliveries any less sweet," Randy Tinseth, vice president of marketing at Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said in a blog post. "We know Cargolux and every customer after them will love this airplane in every way -- from how it flies to how it performs."

Wednesday's delivery was a subdued affair that stood in stark contrast to a three-day send-off celebration that was scrubbed at the last minute when Cargolux abruptly refused its scheduled Sept. 19 delivery. The dispute was later blamed on a shortfall in the performance of General Electric Co (GE.N) engines. [ID:nN1E79613P]

The airline, which has 13 747-8 Freighters on order, still declines to discuss the particulars of the resolution with Boeing and GE, but said the negotiation team "took the appropriate actions."

"The 747-8 Freighter will be a driver of profitable growth for Cargolux," Chief Executive Officer Frank Reimen said in a statement on Wednesday. Cargolux is schedule to receive its second 747-8 on Thursday.

A GE spokesman declined to comment on the dispute.

Akbar al Baker, head of Qatar Airways, one of Cargolux's major shareholders, had said on Sept. 30 that the European freight carrier had reached a tentative deal and would take delivery of the plane around Oct. 12. Reimen and al Baker were both members of the negotiation team.

The 747-8 program is more than a year behind its original schedule. Boeing has taken 75 orders for the 747-8 Freighter, which lists at $319.3 million.

Another customer, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW.O), terminated orders last month for three early-production Boeing 747-8 Freighter jets, citing lengthy delivery delays and "performance considerations."

Boeing also is selling a passenger version of the updated 747-8 called the Intercontinental. It is set for first delivery in the fourth quarter to an unidentified customer.

The upgraded 747 promises to burn less fuel, and the passenger version offers more comforts.

The 747 was the world's largest airplane until 2005, when EADS EAD.PA unit Airbus unveiled its A380.

After three years of delays, Boeing finally made first delivery last month of its 787 Dreamliner, a carbon-composite plane. The lightweight, fuel-efficient 787 represents a bigger leap in technology than the revamped 747-8.

Shares of Boeing were up 1.1 percent at $64.65 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek in Brussels and Kyle Peterson in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Bernard Orr)