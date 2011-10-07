BRUSSELS Oct 7 Freight carrier Cargolux Airlines International said on Friday progress had been made to resolve a dispute that has delayed its acceptance of the first Boeing Co 747-8 freighter and that discussions would continue over the weekend.

The 747 delivery, scheduled to take place in mid-September had to be scrapped at the last minute when Luxembourg-based Cargolux refused to accept delivery in a dispute that was later blamed on a shortfall in the performance of GE engines.

The head of Qatar Airways, one of Cargolux's major shareholders, said last week that the European freight carrier would take delivery of the plane on around Oct. 12 after a tentative agreement but this was subject to board approval.

Cargolux's board met on Friday.

(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, Editing by Tim Hepher)