BRUSSELS Oct 7 Freight carrier Cargolux
Airlines International said on Friday progress had
been made to resolve a dispute that has delayed its acceptance
of the first Boeing Co 747-8 freighter and that
discussions would continue over the weekend.
The 747 delivery, scheduled to take place in mid-September
had to be scrapped at the last minute when Luxembourg-based
Cargolux refused to accept delivery in a dispute that was later
blamed on a shortfall in the performance of GE engines.
The head of Qatar Airways, one of Cargolux's major
shareholders, said last week that the European freight carrier
would take delivery of the plane on around Oct. 12 after a
tentative agreement but this was subject to board approval.
Cargolux's board met on Friday.
