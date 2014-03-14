March 14 Boeing Co's Chief Executive W. James McNerney earned $23.3 million in 2013 compared with $27.5 million in 2012, as the value of his pension was unchanged last year.

Boeing said last week that it would end pension plans for 68,000 non-union employees, including McNerney, effective Jan. 1, 2016.

McNerney's total compensation nearly doubled to $39.2 million last year, including stock options exercised and excluding the change in pension value, showed a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. ()

The value of 64-year-old McNerney's pension had risen by $6.4 million in 2012.

The base salary of McNerney, who has held the top job since July 2005, has remained unchanged at $1.93 million since March 2008.