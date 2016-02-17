Feb 17 Boeing Co's celebration of its
centenary year is off to a rocky start, with new Chief Executive
Dennis Muilenburg under pressure to address concerns about
potential earnings and the strategy for its defense business
when he meets with investors today.
Boeing shares dived last week after a report that the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating how the
company accounts for the costs of developing its airliners.
Neither Boeing nor the SEC have confirmed the
probe.
Its stock is down about 22 percent for the year to date,
even after regaining some ground Tuesday.
Boeing has said that it has racked up more than $30 billion
in deferred costs for the 787 that it has not yet charged
against its income statement. Some analysts have predicted
Boeing ultimately will have to take a charge for the 787.
Muilenburg is scheduled to address investors at a conference
in Florida at 9:55 a.m. Eastern Time Wednesday.
On one hand, Boeing executives have told investors the
civilian airline industry's boom will persist and on Tuesday the
company said it expects to ramp 787 production up by 20 percent
to 12 planes a month by mid-summer.
However, uncertainty about global economic growth and cheap
oil - which encourages airlines to keep older, less efficient
planes flying - have persuaded some analysts that the cycle is
turning.
Adding to Boeing's troubles, a key U.S. agency on Tuesday
rejected the company's effort to overturn an award to rival
Northrop Grumman Corp of a $21.4 billion contract to
engineer a new bomber, plus options for the first 21 planes.
It was the latest setback for Boeing's military business,
which was counting on winning the bomber contract to stay in the
combat aircraft business as its F-15 and F/A-18 fighter jets
near the end of production in coming years. Muilenburg ran the
defense business before becoming CEO last year.
Boeing has struggled to find foreign buyers for its fighter
jets after losing the F-35 fighter jet competition to Lockheed
in 2001. U.S. approvals for two such deals - to sell F-15s to
Qatar and F/A-18s to Kuwait - have stalled, forcing Boeing to
front its own money to keep the F/A-18 line running.
Boeing also had to take a total of $1.3 billion in pre-tax
charges on its KC-46A refueling plane program for the Air Force.
Loren Thompson, a Washington-based defense consultant, said
Boeing needed a larger defense acquisition to help offset a
slowdown in commercial sales. "It's not clear how revenues would
grow in the near term absent an acquisition," he said.
Boeing had previously looked at buying the U.S. unit of
Britain's BAE Systems and even parts of Northrop Grumman Corp
but those efforts never led to any formal bids,
according to sources familiar with the matter.
In civil aviation, Boeing says it expects passenger traffic
to rise 6 percent this year, and the outlook for jetliner sales
remains strong.
But it surprised investors last month by disclosing that it
expects deliveries of its best-selling 737 planes to fall this
year as it starts production of the successor 737 MAX. The drop
will be made up in 2017, Boeing said.
Boeing also said last week it will make further job cuts in
the airliner business.
The company has in the past cut plane production when output
as a percentage of the worldwide fleet topped 7 percent. Current
output is about 6 percent and is due to hit 7.2 percent in 2017,
according to data compiled by Edmund Greenslet, an independent
aviation analyst.
