* Boeing CEO says 787 will hit cash breakeven this decade
* CEO says Boeing can make 10 787s a month by end 2013
SEATTLE, Sept 26 Boeing Co (BA.N) expects to
reach "cash breakeven" on each 787 Dreamliner this decade,
Chairman and Chief Executive Jim McNerney said on Monday.
"In the way these planes are accounted for, we will be
profitable from day one," McNerney told reporters, referring to
Boeing's program accounting system, which spreads costs over
several years.
But it will be some years before the program is
cash-positive, he explained.
"We have a program accounting method which matches cost and
revenues and you may be asking the question when does the cash
breakeven happen, and that is a number of years out ahead of
us, but not as late as you have just mentioned," he said when
asked about suggestions the 787 would burn cash into the
2020s.
Asked whether this second type of breakeven point would be
this decade, he said, "Oh yes".
Boeing typically talks about cash on a unit-cost basis,
measuring whether more cash comes in than goes out for each
unit delivered, a Boeing spokesman said by email. McNerney was
talking about the cash breakeven point on this unit cost basis,
rather than a cumulative basis, he added.
McNerney said Boeing was confident in its ability to ramp
up production from two a month now to 10 a month by the end of
2013.
Speaking in front of a partly assembled 787 being built for
Air India, he also said Boeing was confident in the performance
of the global supply chain after a spate of earlier problems.
Asked about the impact of defense spending cuts, he said he
expected business pressure but no quick push for
consolidation.
"I don't see consolidation coming from the current
downturn, I do see business pressure on all of us in the
industry. I think if there is any tendency it will be vertical
consolidation not horizontal consolidation, but we have a lot
of work to do to be ready for the flattening out of the defense
budget that will be inevitable."
(Editing by Bernard Orr)