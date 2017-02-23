SEATTLE Feb 23 Boeing Co's commercial airplanes division is "not competitive" under current U.S. tax rules and the company is using its access to the Trump administration to press for changes, Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith said on Thursday.

Tax reform is "going to drive growth, it's going to drive our U.S. economy, it's going to create jobs, it's going to allow us to make more investments in our people, in our factories, in our products," Smith said at an investor conference organized by Barclays. "We're not competitive today ... and we're thankful to have the opportunity to have the podium and talk about it and, hopefully, help the administration think that through as they're deciding on where they want to go with this." (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)