BEIJING, Sept 4 Boeing Co said on
Thursday it expects China to need more than 6,020 aircraft in
the next 20 years, an 8 percent rise over last year's two-decade
estimate, as growing overseas leisure travel drives demand for
single-aisle and wide body planes.
The aircraft maker's new estimate of 6,020 planes, valued at
$870 billion, is up from the 5,580 it estimated last year and
represents a near tripling of China's current fleet. The
country, the world's second-biggest aircraft market, is
essential to Boeing's long-term global strategy.
"New business models like low-cost carrier, regional
carriers are driving demand for more direct flights to more
destinations," said Randy Tinseth, vice president of marketing
at Boeing Commercial Airplanes, speaking at a media briefing in
Beijing.
Boeing expects China to overtake the United States as the
world's single-biggest aircraft market in the period through
2032.
Chinese airlines are increasingly training their sights on
overseas routes as the domestic market cools amid a slowing
economy and government budget austerity. The overseas push is
also fueled by rising numbers of outbound leisure travellers,
expected to double to 200 million by 2020, according to
brokerage CLSA.
Besides intensifying its coverage of neighbouring countries,
Air China alone has opened three new routes
to the United States since July, 2013, including launching a
three-time weekly service to Honolulu in January, 2014. The last
time it launched new flights to the United States was in the
early 1980s.
China Southern Airlines , the largest
carrier on China-Australia routes, started flying non-stop to
New York last month. Even budget carrier Spring Airlines, which
flies mostly domestic and some Asian routes on its Airbus Group
A320 jets, has been weighing an option to buy wide-body
Airbus A330 planes.
