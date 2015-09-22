SEATTLE, Sept 22 Boeing Co Chief
Executive Dennis Muilenburg said he sees scope for additional
737 work going to China as the company continues to increase
production rates of the single-aisle jetliner.
"As we ramp up capabilities in China, including additional
737-related work, the actions that we'll take are actions that
will also allow us to grow jobs here in the U.S.," he said at an
aerospace conference in Seattle organized by SAE International.
Muilenburg stopped short of discussing specifics of Boeing's
proposed 737 finishing facility in China, a step expected to be
announced during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Seattle
this week.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by James Dalgleish)