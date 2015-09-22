(Adds detail about Boeing pledge to preserve U.S. jobs)
By Alwyn Scott
SEATTLE, Sept 22 Boeing Co Chief
Executive Dennis Muilenburg said on Tuesday he sees scope for
additional 737 work going to China as the company continues to
increase production rates of the single-aisle jetliner, though
any changes would not come at the expense of U.S. jobs.
"As we ramp up capabilities in China, including additional
737-related work, the actions that we'll take are actions that
will also allow us to grow jobs here in the U.S.," Muilenburg
said at an aerospace conference in Seattle organized by SAE
International.
In a memo to employees on Tuesday, Boeing Commercial
Airplanes Chief Executive Ray Conner said the company was
negotiating a strategic partnership and sales with China.
"These discussions are at a sensitive stage," Conner said in
an internal memo seen by Reuters. "I hope (it) will be a win for
Boeing, a win for the Puget Sound, and a win for our
stakeholders. I want to assure you that agreements we may reach
with our Chinese partners will not result in layoffs or reduce
employment for the 737 program in Washington state."
Conner and Muilenburg did not discuss specifics of Boeing's
proposed 737 finishing facility in China, a step expected to be
announced during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Seattle
this week.
Boeing's plan to set up a facility in China that would
paint, finish and deliver 737 jetliners built at its factory
near Seattle has provoked its largest union, representing about
35,000 Boeing employees. The International Association of
Machinists said Boeing has discussed its desire to expand
collaboration with China but shared no details. "Any shift of
aerospace jobs from our bargaining unit or Washington State
causes grave concern," the union has said.
Muilenburg, who became CEO on July 1, said Boeing has had
operations in China for 42 years and is continuing to invest to
expand its capabilities there. Boeing is investing "in a way
that allows us to grow jobs around the world," he said, in
response to a question. "I think it's really important that as
we think about that collaboration that it's seen as one that is
beneficial to both countries."
In his prepared remarks, Muilenburg called Apple Inc
, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc and
Google Inc "nontraditional" aerospace and defense
competitors for their efforts in space, satellites and drones.
Boeing already has partnered with Amazon Chief Executive
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to build a manned space vehicle capable
of reaching the International Space Station. Boeing is working
on other partnerships, Muilenburg said.
"We see emerging competitors and collaborators," he said,
and "need to be adept" at partnering with them.
Boeing, he said, "cannot compete unless we have a
global-scale, global diversification strategy, a strategy that
accounts for collaboration in all parts of the world ... We must
continue to expand in that direction."
