By Alwyn Scott
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 17 Boeing Co is not
experiencing any slippage in demand for jetliners in China,
despite the country's sluggish economic growth, a senior Boeing
executive said on Wednesday.
"We're not seeing any softness yet," Ihssane Mounir,
Boeing's senior vice president of sales for northeast Asia, said
at a briefing marking delivery of the 50th 787 Dreamliner to ANA
Holdings Inc, Japan's largest airline.
"We're watching it close," he added, because global economic
conditions could shift. "But if I just look at the Chinese
market as it stands today, I'm not seeing any signs of weakness
whatsoever."
The comments came after other U.S. industrial companies
recently reported weak sales growth in China and suggested the
weakness could continue through 2016.
Demand for widebody aircraft also has slowed, raising
concerns about sales growth at Boeing and rival Airbus.
Boeing said last week it may further cut production of widebody
777 jetliners and not increase output of 787s unless sales
improve.
A strong yen exchange rate has slowed some Chinese tourism
to Japan, said Hideki Kunugi, ANA's senior vice president for
the Americas. But he said ANA's decision to expand its Chinese
network and capacity is also being supported by demand, he said.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; editing by Diane Craft)