SINGAPORE Oct 25 Boeing Co has secured commitments from Chinese customers for around 200 of the latest variant of its best-selling 737 jet, the 737 Max, said two sources familiar with the matter.

The deals are worth $20.7 billion at list prices, and would become firm orders once the Chinese government approves them, the sources said.

Customers include state-owned airlines, which have ordered via the national procurement agency, China Aviation Supplies Holding Company, as well as leasing firms associated with the country's banks, according to the sources.

Boeing declined to comment, saying discussions with customers were confidential.

China Aviation Supplies Holding Company could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Siva Govindasamy; Editing by Ryan Woo)