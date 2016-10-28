SHANGHAI Oct 28 Boeing and Chinese
planemaker Commercial Aircraft Corp of China Ltd (COMAC)
have signed an agreement to open a Boeing 737
completion facility in the coastal city of Zhoushan.
The deal, signed at a ceremony on Friday, follows an
agreement between the two companies inked in September last year
to open a centre to install interiors, paint liveries and
deliver 737 aircraft to Chinese customers.
A Boeing spokesman confirmed the signing to Reuters, which
was reported by CAAC News, a publication run by China's aviation
regulator.
The facility is Boeing's first 737 completion plant outside
the United States and comes as the U.S. planemaker and its
European rival Airbus fiercely compete for plane orders in
China. Airbus already has two plants in China.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Additional Reporting by Matthew
Miller in BEIJING; Editing by Mark Potter)