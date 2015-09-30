WASHINGTON, Sept 30 South African airline Comair Ltd told Boeing Co in a letter this week that the loss of U.S. Export-Import Bank financing could jeopardize $1.1 billion in its orders for Boeing 737-800 and 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

The letter was disclosed Wednesday by Boeing, which has already lost two satellite deals due to the June shutdown of the U.S. trade bank, and is fighting hard to get the bank reauthorized.

In the letter, Comair said that unless the bank resumed lending, it would have to launch a new tender for aircraft finance, which could drive up the cost, and would undermine the "long-term viability of acquiring Boeing aircraft." (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by David Gregorio)