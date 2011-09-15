* Measure unlikely to pass Senate
By John Crawley
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 The U.S. House of
Representatives, stepping into a labor dispute that has become
a political issue, approved legislation on Thursday to limit
enforcement powers of a federal labor board in its complaint
against Boeing Co (BA.N).
The Republican-sponsored measure targeting the National
Labor Relations Board is unlikely to be enacted due to
opposition in the Democratic-led Senate, which is not expected
to bring any similar measure up for a vote.
The labor relations panel has sued Boeing, saying the
aircraft manufacturer's decision to move assembly jobs for its
787 Dreamliner to non-union South Carolina was meant to
retaliate against members of the International Association of
Machinists, or IAM, for a previous strike at its plant in
Everett, Washington.
The House-passed legislation would prohibit the board from
ordering companies to close a factory or relocate or transfer
jobs under any circumstances -- a possible outcome if Boeing
were to lose the labor case.
Boeing said its decision was based on sound business
practices and it had not violated any laws in opening the $750
million South Carolina plant in June that will employ 1,000
people.
"We have said consistently that the complaint is groundless
and legally unsupportable," Boeing spokesman Tim Neale said.
"We continue to believe the issue would be best addressed by
the NLRB withdrawing its complaint."
Boeing did not endorse the House bill.
CAMPAIGN ISSUE
The Boeing issue has energized Democratic labor
constituencies as well as business interests that
overwhelmingly support Republican efforts to curb regulations
they say hurt job creation with unemployment at 9.1 percent.
It also has elevated partisan debate over collective
bargaining rights, corporate outsourcing and the ability of
companies to hire non-union workers whenever and wherever they
want.
Republican presidential candidates are using the Boeing
case as a wedge issue against President Barack Obama and other
Democrats. The bill was cleared by House leaders for action the
same week Republican candidates were debating in South
Carolina.
"American companies are free to create jobs in China but
they are not free to create jobs in South Carolina," House
Speaker John Boehner told the Economic Club of Washington on
Thursday. "The current regulatory burdens in Washington far
exceed the government's mandate."
Boehner said House committees under his leadership had
identified "dozens of job-crushing regulations" and urged the
Senate to address their initiatives.
"The Senate has to act," Boehner said.
Democrats say the Republican effort is an attack on
workers' rights.
"The National Labor Relations Board exists to ensure that
companies do not discriminate against workers who exercise
their rights under federal law," said Elijah Cummings, the
ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee.
The panel is investigating the NLRB's prosecution of Boeing
that stemmed from an IAM complaint, a probe Democrats have said
is inappropriate with judicial proceedings under way.
The IAM condemned passage of the bill in the House as a
political statement.
"This bill doesn't create or preserve a single job," said
spokeswoman Connie Kelliher. "Its sole purpose is to shield
Boeing and other corporations from accountability for labor law
violations."
