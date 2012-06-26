June 27 The incoming head of Boeing's commercial
division told staff that delivering on the company's planemaking
projects would be among his early goals, while signalling no
shift in strategy.
Ray Conner, who is currently sales chief, was named earlier
as the next chief executive of the world's second largest
jetmaker. He replaces Jim Albaugh who told staff in a separate
memo that he planned to retire on Oct. 1.
"As I see it, our job going forward together in the near
term is to stay the course on the product and services
strategies that have resulted in our record backlog, and to turn
up the gain on performance and execution to ensure we meet our
commitments, fund investments in new products and technologies,
and strengthen our competitiveness for the long haul," Conner
told the commercial division's 82,000 staff in an email obtained
by Reuters.
Execution is seen as a sensitive issue for investors in the
aerospace industry after a series of production delays. Boeing
plans to ramp up production of its 787 Dreamliner to 10 a month
by the end of next year from 3.5 a month in the current quarter.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher)