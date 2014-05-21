3M to buy Johnson Control's safety gear business
March 16 3M Co said on Thursday it would buy Johnson Control International Plc's safety gear business, Scott Safety, in deal with an enterprise value of $2 billion.
SEATTLE May 21 Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing's vice chairman, president and chief operating officer, said on Tuesday that the company wants to cut product development costs by reusing technology and deploying its innovations on many new products.
Speaking at an annual analyst meeting in Seattle, he said Boeing had given its engineers incentives to reuse technology.
* CareTrust REIT Inc increases quarterly dividend to $0.185 per share
March 16 Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc: