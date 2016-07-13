BRIEF-Manpowergroup sees Q1 2017 gross profit margin 16.6-16.8 pct
* Manpowergroup sees Q1 2017 gross profit margin 16.6-16.8 percent - SEC filing
SAN FRANCISCO, July 13 A U.S. judge on Wednesday sentenced a Chinese man to 46 months in prison for conspiring to hack into the computer networks of Boeing and other U.S. defense contractors, the Department of Justice said in a statement.
Su Bin, 51, pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiring with two other people in China to obtain sensitive military information and export it illegally. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Manpowergroup sees Q1 2017 gross profit margin 16.6-16.8 percent - SEC filing
* ExxonMobil earns $7.8 billion in 2016; $1.7 billion during fourth quarter
* Pinnacle Foods Inc completes pricing for previously-announced refinancing