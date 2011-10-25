* Strong revenue growth seen in commercial, gov't market
* Sees growth in high single digits, low double digits
* Center located about 100 yards from Pentagon spy agency
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Maryland, Oct 25 Boeing Co
(BA.N) opened a new cyber security center on Tuesday, saying it
expected high single-digit or low double-digit growth in the
sector in coming years despite major cuts in defense spending.
Dennis Muilenburg, chief executive of Boeing's Defense
Space and Security, said creation of the new facility was part
of Boeing's strategy to offset cuts in defense spending that
could total as much as $1 trillion over the next decade.
Boeing's defense business has continued to invest in core
areas such as aviation and satellites, and has already expanded
international sales from 7 percent of revenues to around 18
percent, with that proportion due to increase to around 25 to
30 percent, Muilenburg told reporters at the center's opening.
In addition, Boeing would also continue to move
aggressively into areas such as cyber security, where it
expected to generate good revenues from government and
commercial customers in coming years, Muilenburg said.
He declined to give details on what share of overall Boeing
defense revenues came from cyber security, but said the company
would continue to evaluate additional acquisitions to add new
capabilities to its cyber security portfolio.
Boeing also bought several smaller cyber companies,
including eXMeritus and Kestrel that brought in tools for data
analysis and secure information-sharing capabilities. Narus and
SMSi, two other recent acquisitions, added real-time traffic
intelligence solutions and analytics capabilities.
Muilenburg said Boeing still aimed to balance overall
commercial and defense sales, allowing growth in one area to
help offset down cycles in the other, but commercial sales
looked likely to overtake defense sales in coming years.
In past years, he said, defense and commercial sales
contributed about 50 percent of revenues, a contrast from five
years ago when defense sales outweighed commercial sales by
about 60 to 40 percent. Now the pendulum was swinging the other
way, with commercial sales buoyed by strong demand.
NEW CENTER AIMED AT HELPING BOEING REACH NEW CUSTOMERS
Boeing's new "Cyber Engagement Center" is located about 100
yards from the U.S. National Security Agency, the military
intelligence agency charged with ensuring the security of
government computer networks.
The 32,000-square-foot center, staffed by 30 to 40 people,
is one of three at which Boeing monitors its own extensive
computer network, one of the largest in the world with about
250,000 users and about 1 million nodes.
It will also provide secure facilities for Boeing to meet
with commercial, government, and international customers to
demonstrate its integrated data analysis capabilities and new
ways to marry surveillance of physical and cyber security.
Boeing is also investing heavily to develop solutions that
will allow companies and government workers to use commercially
available computing devices such as iPads and smart phones
without exposing secure data to possible cyber attacks.
Roger Krone, president of Boeing Network and Space Systems,
said the cyber center underscored the company's commitment to
working with existing and future customers to defend against
escalating cyber threats.
"This is an hundred year market for us," Krone said. "It's
a huge inflection point."
Boeing officials said the company amassed extensive
experience in cyber security after years of developing,
building and defending complex weapons systems, and managing a
global network for its commercial airline sales.
Other companies in the cyber security sector, including
Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) and Britain's BAE Systems
(BAES.L), have also set up cyber centers in recent years.
