By Andrea Shalal
| EL SEGUNDO, Calif.
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. Nov 18 Boeing Co said
this week it is reevaluating its cybersecurity business and
could divest or reassign some units as it focuses more on a few
critical areas, including classified work it is doing for some
U.S. government agencies.
Boeing, the Pentagon's No. 2 supplier and the world's
largest aerospace company, bought a handful of cybersecurity
companies several years ago, but the market has not proven to be
as promising as once expected.
Craig Cooning, who took over as head of the Boeing division
that includes satellites, networks and missile defense, said
Boeing was reassessing its work in the cyber arena, which he
described as a highly disaggregated market.
"We're looking at ... where are the businesses that we want
to go all in on, and (where) there may be other businesses that
are reassigned to other parts of Boeing, or that we may not do,"
Cooning told Reuters in an interview at his office in El
Segundo, California, on Monday.
Cooning said it was difficult to reach sufficient scale with
a number of smaller acquisitions, particularly given the large
number of customers and producers that have rushed into the
sector in recent years.
"There doesn't seem to be a common core or thread that runs
through it," he said. "The critical thing is to find our niche
and extrapolate and exploit it ... We're not going to do
everything, soup to nuts."
Cooning said he could not rule out divestments of certain
units but provided no specific details. He said the company was
pleased with the classified cyber work it was doing for some
government agencies but declined to comment further.
He singled out Argon, which Boeing acquired in 2010 for $775
million in an all-cash deal, and Digital Receiver Technology
(DRT), which Boeing bought in 2008, as successful parts of the
company's cyber portfolio.
One of Boeing's strengths, he said, was protecting its own
platforms and linking them, noting that Boeing operated one of
the biggest virtual private networks in the world.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Ken Wills)