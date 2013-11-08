* Senior union members voice strong opposition to proposed
contract
* Boeing will open talks on other sites if contract rejected
* Union to vote on deal to assemble new jet on Nov. 13
* 777X work could end up in nonunionized U.S. South
By Alwyn Scott, Tim Hepher and Jonathan Kaminsky
Nov 8 A tentative deal to build Boeing Co's
newest jet in Washington state appeared to be falling
apart on Friday as union members rallied against a take-away
labor contract and Boeing said it is not open to further talks.
In an effort to contain the damage, Governor Jay Inslee on
acknowledge that machinists had "legitimate" concerns about the
proposed contract but warned of dire consequences for rejecting
the deal.
"There are 49 governors that will be calling Boeing if in
fact this deal doesn't go through," Inslee said at a news
conference at the Washington state capitol in Olympia.
"We are at risk if we do not move forward on multiple tracks
to assure these jobs."
Inslee said that he's had no conversations with Boeing about
a backup plan if the union does not ratify the contract.
Earlier this week, Inslee set out a bold plan to win the
coveted 777X: A new labor agreement that would lock in Boeing's
labor costs and a package of favorable tax incentives and other
investments that would create an attractive business case for
the 777X in the Seattle area.
Boeing's latest jet - the 777X, a successor to its most
profitable long-haul aircraft - would secure thousands of jobs
in the Seattle area, which is competing with nonunionized
workers in the U.S. South, where wages are lower.
On Thursday it appeared Boeing had very little leverage over
the legislature, because building the jet next to the current
777 assembly would be cheaper and less risky than setting up a
new line elsewhere. Leaders of the International Association of
Machinists (IAM) stood with Inslee when he announced his vision
on Tuesday, signaling support for the labor pact.
Then, at a raucous meeting Thursday night before more than
500 members, IAM President Tom Wroblewski tore up the proposed
contract - which includes lower healthcare benefits among other
changes - and called it "a piece of crap." Hours later Boeing
said it was ready to look for another location.
"A day ago, I would have said it's very unlikely Boeing
would move the 777X," said Richard Aboulafia, an analyst at the
Teal Group in Fairfax, Virginia. "Now it could easily go off the
rails."
Protest against the contract continued on Friday, as union
members rallied in Boeing's Everett, Washington, factory. Some
union members said they were outraged that Boeing Commercial
Airplanes Chief Executive Ray Conner sent an email that praised
union leaders for negotiating the deal.
The discord spilled out online, too. "Vote no and prepare
for a strike in 2016," said one of hundreds of comments, most of
them negative, on the union's Facebook page.
"Vote hell no!" said another.
Conner distributed another letter on the factory floor on
Friday that urged members to consider the contract and what loss
of the 777X would mean to the region.
Workers would be forfeiting "a unique opportunity for
stability and security for our team, customers, suppliers, and
community for years to come," he said.
URGENCY IN OLYMPIA
Political leaders said union opposition to the contract only
heightened the need for legislative action on tax breaks and
other incentives for Boeing.
"This makes it even more urgent," said Alex Pietsch, chief
of the Washington governor's office of aerospace. "We need to
demonstrate the state is firmly standing behind the company and
the machinists."
The state senate appropriations committee was due to hear
testimony on the measures in Olympia on Friday, following a
similar hearing in the house on Thursday that was broadly in
favor of granting about $8 billion in tax breaks to aerospace
and funding a $10 billion transportation infrastructure package.
Analysts reacted cautiously to the union opposition, saying
a deal could still be reached, despite the heated rhetoric.
Investors, who focus on Boeing's results from quarter to
quarter, took it in stride, sending Boeing shares up 1.5 percent
at $133.49 on the New York Stock Exchange.
"It's not over till it's over," said Rob Stallard, an
analyst at RBC Capital Markets. "As we've seen every time these
things happen, there is a lot of rhetoric that doesn't
necessarily help in trying to fathom the final outcome."
Ken Herbert, an analyst at Canaccord Genuity, said, "I do
not think all of the back-and-forth here really worries
investors."
TENSIONS HIGH
Boeing and the IAM union reached their tentative deal after
confidential and exclusive talks that were first reported by
Reuters. The deal calls for lower healthcare benefits and a new
retirement plan, and a separate draft agreement with state
officials would provide for tax and other incentives.
But the unusually large group of machinists that turned out
on Thursday night for a noisy open mic meeting at the union hall
in Seattle knocked Boeing's plan.
"It was overwhelmingly against Boeing's proposal," said
Jonathan Battaglia, a union spokesman, about the meeting.
"Tensions are running very high."
The vote by 31,000 members was still scheduled to go ahead
on Wednesday and there are no scheduled talks with Boeing about
a different offer, Battaglia said.
Earlier on Thursday, hundreds of assembly workers marched in
the aisles of Boeing's huge Everett plant, where nearly all its
wide-body jets are currently built, and chanted slogans calling
for the contract to be rejected.
"Workers were expressing their opinions," Battaglia said.
"It's part of the democratic process."
In an emailed statement, Boeing said that barring a "yes"
vote from the union on the contract, it would begin talking to
other potential locations.
"All of our options are still on the table, including those
within Boeing and interest we have received from outside," a
Boeing spokesman said in an emailed statement.
"We chose to engage in Puget Sound first, but without full
acceptance by the union and legislature, we will be left with no
choice but to open up the process competitively and pursue other
options for locating the 777X work," he said.
"And if not ratified per the scheduled vote on Nov. 13, we
will begin taking the next steps."
Industry experts say Washington state faces competition from
states including South Carolina, where Boeing assembles some of
its 787 Dreamliners, as well as Texas and Utah.
With good infrastructure and hundreds of acres of land
available near Boeing's plant in South Carolina, that region
"could easily support the 777X," said Peter Arment, an analyst
at brokerage Sterne Agee. "Economically, it's an easier decision
to move it than not. Opposing this labor deal secures that
long-term incremental growth for wide-body production will be
outside Seattle and most likely in South Carolina."
Japan, whose heavy industry builds wings for the Dreamliner,
is seen as a contender to build the wings for the 777X, the
longest wings designed for a Boeing jetliner.
The new standoff comes as Boeing prepares to launch the 777X
with potentially record orders at the Dubai Airshow. But the
discord is not expected to derail those plans, industry sources
said.
The head of European airline group IAG said on
Friday it was interested in the 777X for Iberia and British
Airways.