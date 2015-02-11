WASHINGTON Feb 11 Boeing Co on Wednesday announced a major restructuring of its defense and space business to tighten oversight of the troubled $52 billion KC-46A aerial tanker and other key development programs, cut costs and keep programs on schedule.

Chris Chadwick, president and chief executive officer of Boeing's $31 billion Defense, Space & Security business, or BDS, said a new organization would oversee six key development programs, just as Boeing has a separate group to oversee development of new commercial airplanes.

"This BDS Development organization is the next step in breaking the cost curve on our programs," Chadwick said in a statement. He said the move would allow Boeing to "more effectively apply engineering expertise, development program best practices, and program management and integration from across Boeing to our most important development activities."

Boeing said Jim O'Neill, head of the defense division's Global Services & Support unit, will run the new organization. Leanne Caret, chief financial officer of Boeing defense, will take over O'Neill's job, and she will be succeeded by Jim Zrust, Boeing's top tax official.

"This is a major structural change, but it's also a major philosophical change," said Boeing spokesman Todd Blecher.

He said the restructuring would help Boeing's defense and space business focus on four core missions: creating new opportunities, executing development of key programs, producing weapons, and supporting them once fielded.

Creating a new group focused on development would allow Boeing to lower risks on key new programs, and rapidly shift engineers to look at potential issues.

The move comes amid growing concern about Boeing's ability to meet the August 2017 target for delivering 18 new KC-46A refueling planes to the U.S. Air Force after a series of technical and integration challenges.

In addition to the tanker program, BDS Development will oversee the Air Force's program to build a new presidential aircraft; Boeing's work on a commercial crew vehicle to ferry astronauts to the International Space Station; NASA's Space Lauch System rocket; Boeing's 502 small satellite effort; and the defense unit's work on the rudder, folding wing tips and other components of the 777X commercial airliner.

Byron Callan, defense analyst with Capital Alpah Securities, said the move signalled Boeing's determination to get a grip on the tanker program, where higher costs have dampened the defense unit's performance.

"It suggests that problems with tanker were a bigger issue than a lot of the Street had recognized," he said. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing Bernard Orr)