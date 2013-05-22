WASHINGTON May 22 Boeing Co's defense division
expects to continue growing its research and development
spending and operating margins in coming years, regardless of
what happens with top line revenues, the head of Boeing Defense
Space and Security said on Wednesday.
"We'll fight our way through this environment," Dennis
Muilenburg told the company's investor conference.
He said the company's programs were well aligned with the
Pentagon's priorities and sales should be flat, despite an
expected decline in overall U.S. defense spending.
Combined with prospects for rising international sales, that
meant Boeing's defense revenues would be stable to incrementally
higher, Muilenburg said.