NEW YORK, March 10 Boeing Co Chief
Operating Officer Dennis Muilenburg said the U.S. defense budget
released last week was "about what we expected" but noted that
the industry still faces the full effects of budget
sequestration in years ahead.
Boeing continues to invest in improving the capability of
the F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet and EA-18 Growler and sees
international and domestic interest in the jets, Muilenburg said
at an investor conference in New York organized by JPMorgan. The
Pentagon budget did not include new funding for the planes.
Boeing expects to book about 20 percent of its annual
revenue in the first quarter, and sees strong revenue and cash
performance in years ahead, Muilenburg added.
About 80 percent of Boeing's employees are slated for its
defined-contribution retirement plan by 2016, he said.