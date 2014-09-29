WASHINGTON, Sept 29 Boeing Co plans to
announce further consolidation of its defense business on
Tuesday, moving significant portions of its defense operations
out of Washington state, according to multiple sources familiar
with the matter.
The consolidation would focus on defense support services
and would not affect Boeing's P-8A spy plane or KC-46 aerial
refueling tanker programs, the sources said. Both programs are
built on commercial jetliners made in the Puget Sound region of
Washington state.
Many of the workers affected will be shifted to the
company's commercial operations, which are growing, said one of
the sources.
Boeing declined to comment.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott and Andrea Shalal)