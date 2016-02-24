WASHINGTON Feb 24 Boeing Co on Wednesday named long-time company executive Leanne Caret to replace Chris Chadwick as the head of its defense division.

Caret, 49, headed the defense division's services and support sector, which has about 13,000 employees.

Boeing said Chadwick. 55, was retiring and gave no reason for his departure just two years after moving into the job. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by David Gregorio)