BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Feb 24 Boeing Co on Wednesday named long-time company executive Leanne Caret to replace Chris Chadwick as the head of its defense division.
Caret, 49, headed the defense division's services and support sector, which has about 13,000 employees.
Boeing said Chadwick. 55, was retiring and gave no reason for his departure just two years after moving into the job. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July