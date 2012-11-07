WASHINGTON Nov 7 Boeing Co aims to
reduce costs in its defense business by an additional $1.6
billion from 2013 through 2015 under a major restructuring
effort, the head of Boeing Defense Space & Security told
employees on Wednesday.
In a message to employees, Boeing defense Chief Executive
Dennis Muilenburg said Boeing would achieve the new goal by
paring the number of divisions from 13 to 10, cutting management
jobs by 10 percent and closing some facilities. He said Boeing
defense had already cut costs by $2.2 billion since 2010.
"We are raising the bar higher because our market challenges
and opportunities require it, and our customers' needs demand
it," Muilenburg said in a message obtained by Reuters and
confirmed by the company.
He said the total savings would reach $4 billion, making the
company healthier and better able to deal with a tougher
marketplace.
He said Boeing would cut the number of executive jobs an
additional 10 percent by the end of 2012, bringing overall cuts
in executive team to 30 percent over the past two years, a move
that would result in a 10 percent cut on management costs.