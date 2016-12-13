BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy signs contract to expand operations into Oklahoma
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
Dec 13 Boeing Co said on Tuesday it would move the headquarters of its defense unit to Washington, D.C. from St. Louis.
Nearly a dozen senior executives from the Defense, Space & Security unit will relocate starting in January, including the division's chief executive, Leanne Caret, a Boeing spokesman said.
The company will continue to have about 14,000 employees in St. Louis, working on training systems, fighter jets, advanced technologies and components for Boeing's new 777X passenger plane, Boeing said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Horizon global announces pricing of offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, who was attacked by President Donald Trump during his election campaign but who later met with the U.S. leader in Florida, on Thursday called a press conference for Friday amid growing tensions between the two nations.