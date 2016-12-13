Dec 13 Boeing Co said on Tuesday it would move the headquarters of its defense unit to Washington, D.C. from St. Louis.

Nearly a dozen senior executives from the Defense, Space & Security unit will relocate starting in January, including the division's chief executive, Leanne Caret, a Boeing spokesman said.

The company will continue to have about 14,000 employees in St. Louis, working on training systems, fighter jets, advanced technologies and components for Boeing's new 777X passenger plane, Boeing said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)