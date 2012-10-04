Oct 4 Boeing Co said on Thursday it
doubled deliveries of its fuel-efficient 787 jets in the third
quarter to 12, compared with six in the second quarter.
Boeing is years behind its initial delivery schedule on the
new light-weight, carbon-composite 787 aircraft after extensive
development delays.
The company declined to say how many of the 787s delivered
in the quarter came from a group of previously produced jets
that needed engineering changes after they left the factory.
Boeing has produced more than 70 of its 787 jet and
delivered 26, suggesting that 45 or more jets require the
post-factory retrofitting, said Russell Solomon an analyst at
Moody's Investors Service in New York.
"When you do the math, there are 50-ish sitting there with
some level of work that needs to be completed," he said. "We
think most of those will get delivered next year. A few more
from that group should be delivered this year."
All of 787s delivered so far have been produced at Boeing's
plant in Everett, Wash.
Boeing is trying to speed up production to five 787s per
month by year-end. The rate will include jets made at its plant
in South Carolina. That factory is expected to deliver its first
787 from South Carolina on Friday, to Air India.
Overall, the company delivered 149 jets in the third
quarter, down from 150 in the second, but up from 137 in the
first quarter. Deliveries rose 17 percent from a year ago.
Orders rose sharply in the latest quarter, hitting 404,
compared with 36 in the second quarter.
Orders for the new 737 MAX drove the increase, Boeing said.
The company logged orders for 377 of the single-aisle 737 jets
in the quarter, up from just three in the second quarter of
2012, and compared with 243 in the third quarter of 2011.
Among the big buyers, United Airlines ordered 100 of
the 737 MAX planes, and Air Lease Corp and GE Capital
Aviation Services ordered 75 each. Virgin Australia
Airlines ordered 23.