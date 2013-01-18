WASHINGTON Jan 18 Boeing Co on Friday said it would halt deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner jet until the Federal Aviation Administration approved a plan for addressing safety concerns about lithium-ion batteries that caused the agency to ground the new airplane earlier this week.

The company said it would continue to build the new airplanes.

U.S. and Japanese aviation safety officials wrapped up their initial investigation of a badly damaged battery from a 787, but said it could take a week to complete further checks.