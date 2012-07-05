July 5 Boeing Co said on Thursday it delivered 150 commercial planes in the second quarter, up from 118 in the same period a year ago, led by an increase for the 737 model.

The world's second-largest plane-maker after EADS unit Airbus reported deliveries of 109 narrowbody 737 Next Generation planes, up from 94 delivered in the second quarter of 2011. So far in 2012, Boeing has delivered 208 737s.

Boeing also said it delivered 22 777 planes in the second quarter, as well as seven 747 jumbo jets, six 767s and six of the carbon-composite 787. Year to date, 287 Boeing commercial planes have been delivered.

Boeing gets paid for airplanes at delivery.

Deliveries of defense and space products came to 36 for the second quarter, Boeing added.

Boeing shares were up 0.2 percent to $74.39 in morning trading. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)