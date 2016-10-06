BRIEF-Nuri Telecom's unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 6 Boeing Co said it delivered 188 commercial aircraft in the third quarter, down 5.5 percent from the same period a year earlier, mainly due to a fall in 777 and 787 deliveries.
The world's biggest planemaker reported deliveries of 22 777s, down from 27 in the third quarter of 2015. Deliveries of 787s slipped to 36 from 37. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.