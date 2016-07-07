(Adds details, background)
July 7 Boeing Co said on Thursday it
delivered 199 commercial aircraft in the second quarter, up from
197 in the same period a year earlier.
The world's biggest planemaker said deliveries of its
single-aisle 737 slipped to 127 from 128 as it readies a newer
version of its most popular plane.
The new plane, the 737 MAX, is currently undergoing flight
tests and is expected to be delivered to customers next year.
Boeing's second-quarter deliveries of its 777 planes rose to
28 from 26 from a year earlier, while its 787 deliveries
increased to 38 from 34.
The company said it delivered a total of 375 planes since
the beginning of the year. Boeing expects to deliver 740 to 745
planes in 2016, down from a record 762 in 2015.
Boeing also said it had 171 new orders for the second
quarter.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel
and Anil D'Silva)