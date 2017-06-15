BRIEF-Boeing, Tassili airlines announce order for three next-generation 737-800s
OSLO, June 15 Norwegian Air Shuttle expects to take delivery of its first two 737 MAX jetliners from Boeing on June 29, and plans to exercise further options for the aircraft to boost its fleet renewal, the budget carrier told Reuters on Thursday.
Boeing earlier this month said it had delayed delivery of Norwegian's first MAX to resolve a technical issue.
"We have previously said late June, but we have now received a date from Boeing, which is June 29," a Norwegian Air spokeswoman said of the plane, the latest version of the U.S. aircraft maker's best-selling model. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)
PARIS, June 22 Iran's Airtour Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 45 Airbus A320neo aircraft, Airbus said on Thursday, in a deal unveiled at the Paris Airshow.
* Boeing signs commitment with unidentified customer for 125 737 MAX 8 airplanes