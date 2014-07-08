NEW YORK, July 8 The last of six Boeing Co fuselages damaged in a train derailment were expected to be recovered on Tuesday, the railway said, clearing the way for full train service to resume.

But it remained unclear when Boeing's assessment of the damage to its aircraft parts would be finished.

Nineteen cars in a 90-car BNSF Railway Co train derailed on July 3 near Rivulet, Montana. The train carried six 737 narrow-body fuselages and assemblies for Boeing's 777 and 747 wide-body jets. Three of the fuselages went into the Clark Fork River. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott, Editing by Franklin Paul)