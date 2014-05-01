By Alwyn Scott
| SEATTLE, April 30
SEATTLE, April 30 Boeing Co said it
expects to finish flight testing its stretched 787-9 Dreamliner
in the next two months and deliver it around mid-year, one of
six new jets the world's biggest plane-maker aims to get into
service by the end of the decade.
Boeing will start fabricating parts for its 737MAX jetliner
this year, keeping that new development program on course for
final assembly to start by mid-2015 and service entry in 2017,
company officials said in media briefings made public late on
Wednesday.
The company also is "well along" in choosing suppliers for
its 777X wide-body jet, due to enter service in 2020, though
officials wouldn't elaborate on the extent of selection.
The three jets are part of a major overhaul of Boeing's
product lines that is "harvesting" technology and lessons from
the its original high-tech 787 Dreamliner and adding efficient
new engines to make 737 and 777 models that burn less fuel, fly
more easily and provide passengers with more comfort.
Chicago-based Boeing is fiercely competing with new models
from European rival Airbus Group NV to capture its
share of a world jetliner market estimated at $4.8 trillion over
the next 20 years.
The three jetliner families will account for more than half
of Boeing's commercial plane sales over 20 years, said Scott
Fancher, senior vice president for airplane development.
"What we have in work today really is the future of Boeing
Commercial Airplanes," he said.
Boeing is redesigning the 777X and 737MAX cockpits to make
them mirror the 787 design, including larger displays and other
features, making it easier for pilots to move from one aircraft
type to another and reducing airline costs.
Boeing said it will seek a common pilot type certification
for the 777-300ER, the 787 and the 777X, allowing pilots to fly
all three aircraft with as little as five days of additional
training.
For a factbox of development time-lines, click
.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Christopher Cushing)