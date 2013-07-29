PARIS, July 29 Airbus said on Monday it
would carry out a review of the way Honeywell emergency
locator beacons are integrated into its aircraft following a
preliminary report on a fire on a parked Boeing jet this month.
The European planemaker stopped short of asking airlines to
inspect the devices across its fleet as Boeing did late
on Sunday, saying it had never had a problem with the units
which are at the centre of a probe into the Heathrow fire.
"Our records do not show any incidents of this nature," an
Airbus spokesman said.
"However, as a precautionary measure, we will do an
additional review of the integration of the device in order to
determine whether there is a need to apply any lessons from the
AAIB findings," the spokesman added, referring to Britain's air
accident investigation authority.