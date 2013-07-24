TOKYO, July 24 Japan's ANA Holdings Inc
, which operates the world's biggest fleet of Boeing Co
787 Dreamliners, said it is removing built-in locator
beacons from eight of the jets plying domestic routes after
investigators in Britain identified the device as the likely
cause of a fire on the aircraft in London.
ANA's action, which a spokesman said was "to reassure
passengers", goes beyond advice issued by the U.S. Federal
Aviation Administration, which so far has only asked Dreamliner
operators to inspect the beacons.
ANA has already removed the Honeywell International Inc
locators from four 787s and will remove it from four
more, but said it will keep the device in the remaining 12
Dreamliners after checks because they fly overseas to countries
that still require them to be installed.
Japan's aviation regulator last week said it will allow its
airlines, which also carry mobile beacons on their aircraft, to
fly without built-in models following the incident at London's
Heathrow Airport earlier this month.
The probe by Britain's Air Accident Investigation Branch is
looking at the role played by moisture and condensation in the
787 cabin, which has a higher humidity level than other
aircraft.
The beacons are designed to guide rescuers to downed
aircraft, although in most cases close radar tracking and eye
witness reports allow air traffic controllers to pinpoint crash
sites.