TOKYO, June 27 One of All Nippon Airways'
787 Dreamliner jets, made by Boeing Co, had a
cockpit message saying that the aircraft might not be able to
supply power for its air-conditioning system, the Japanese
airline said on Thursday.
The issue was not related to the lithium ion battery
problems that had grounded the jets for three months from
mid-January, Ryosei Nomura, an ANA spokesman, said.
All Dreamliner jets are under the microscope after Boeing
installed a re-designed battery system and they resumed flying.
Last week, two United Airlines Dreamliner jets were
diverted due to separate oil-related problems.
More than 100 passengers who were supposed to fly on the ANA
jet from Tokyo to Frankfurt on Thursday ended up taking a
different plane that departed nearly eight hours later than
originally scheduled, Nomura said.
ANA fixed the problem by exchanging components of a computer
that controls electricity supply to the air-conditioning system,
said Shinsuke Satake, another company spokesman.