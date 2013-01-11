PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 8
March 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO Jan 11 A crack appeared in a cockpit window on an All Nippon Airway's domestic 787 Dreamliner flight, but the plane landed safely and no-one on board was injured, the company said.
The flight, which left from Tokyo's Haneda Airport, landed safely in Matsuyama airport in western Japan Friday morning. "Cracks appear a few times every year in other planes. We do not see this as a sign of a fundamental problem" with Boeing's aircraft, an ANA spokesman said.
The Dreamliner jet has had mishaps from electrical problems in as many days, including an electrical fire that caused severe damage to a plane. U.S. transportation authorities are launching a review of the Dreamliner, a source told Reuters.
March 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 8 A government watchdog group, Public Citizen, said on Wednesday it will ask lawmakers to investigate whether billionaire investor Carl Icahn should have been subject to lobbying disclosure laws when he advised President Donald Trump to overhaul the U.S. biofuels program.
HONG KONG, March 8 Asian stocks erased early losses and edged higher on Wednesday as strong China trade data bolstered bets of a recovering global economy, though gains were capped by caution ahead of a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike next week.